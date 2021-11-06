TheStreet Upgrades NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NCSM opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.86. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

