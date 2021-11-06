Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Ouster has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $6.80 on Friday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ouster stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ouster were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

