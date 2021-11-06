NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEX stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

