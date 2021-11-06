Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

HSX opened at GBX 824.20 ($10.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 876.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 855.55.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

