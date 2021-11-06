B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

UAA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

