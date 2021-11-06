3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DDD opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

