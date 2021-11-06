InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. InMode has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.