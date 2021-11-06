Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $128.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

