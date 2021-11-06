State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,086. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $539,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

