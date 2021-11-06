Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $56.24. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 12,756 shares traded.

The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

