Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 13512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

