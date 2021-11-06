Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $27.73. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 199,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $1,792,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

