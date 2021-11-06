GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $76.28. GoDaddy shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 14,282 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

