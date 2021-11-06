Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Matthew Briers Sells 31,122 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wise alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53), for a total transaction of £2,752,224.02 ($3,595,798.30).

On Friday, September 3rd, Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

LON:WISE opened at GBX 831.60 ($10.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,009.58. The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Wise plc has a 1-year low of GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37).

WISE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.