MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $29.59. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 2,647 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

