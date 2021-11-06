THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Purchases £64,582 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($84,376.80).

Zillah Byng- Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. THG Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 236 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

