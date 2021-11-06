THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Purchases £64,582 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($84,376.80).
Zillah Byng- Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).
THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. THG Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.23.
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
