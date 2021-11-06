Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Buys £23,955.75 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).
Shares of LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,675 ($34.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 167.95. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,392.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,221.87.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
