Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Buys £23,955.75 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

Shares of LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,675 ($34.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 167.95. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,392.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,221.87.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

