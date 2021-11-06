Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$21.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.24. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

