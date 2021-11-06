Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.
Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.