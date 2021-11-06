Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by Cowen from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.56.

AC stock opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.78 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

