Artemis Strategic Investment Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 9th (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Artemis Strategic Investment’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 9th. Artemis Strategic Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Artemis Strategic Investment’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

