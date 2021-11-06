Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

