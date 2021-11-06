DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 23,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the average daily volume of 2,020 call options.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

