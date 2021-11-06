Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,390% compared to the typical volume of 120 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.