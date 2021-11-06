Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) Financial Analysis

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Uber Technologies and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.89, meaning that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 8.21 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -12.23 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MoneyOnMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $68.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Uber Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

