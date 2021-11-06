Head to Head Contrast: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexters and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A PROS $252.42 million 5.61 -$76.98 million ($1.26) -25.33

Nexters has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nexters and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 1 1 0 2.50

PROS has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.42%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A PROS -30.64% -102.14% -11.45%

Summary

Nexters beats PROS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

