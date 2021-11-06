Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 267.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 268,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.