Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

