Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

