FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.