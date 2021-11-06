TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after buying an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after buying an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,461,000 after acquiring an additional 286,406 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

