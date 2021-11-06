Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.93.

SU opened at C$32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.23 and a 12 month high of C$33.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.01. The stock has a market cap of C$48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

