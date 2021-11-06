Goodrich Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

