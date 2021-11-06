CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.72.

WEED opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

