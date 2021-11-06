Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
