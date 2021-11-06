Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

