National Bankshares Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.11.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

