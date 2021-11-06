American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEL stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

