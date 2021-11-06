ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

