ThredUp (TDUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,350,006 shares of company stock valued at $28,838,687 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

