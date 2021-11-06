Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 579,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

