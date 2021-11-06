Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. 647,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,699. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $453.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

