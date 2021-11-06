DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives €18.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.43 ($21.68).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DIC traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.80 ($18.59). The company had a trading volume of 275,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.01. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.41 ($11.07) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

