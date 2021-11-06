Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). Impinj reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,716 shares of company stock worth $2,636,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

PI traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $77.72. 505,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

