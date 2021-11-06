Ternoa Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00083529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.00 or 0.07293189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.87 or 0.99987842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

