Auto (AUTO) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,059.01 or 0.01728246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $56.13 million and $5.50 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.