WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Shares Up 2.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.63 and last traded at $48.42. 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

