Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.50. 328,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,064. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $610.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

