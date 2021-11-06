Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

SRPT traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $88.93. 1,216,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,984. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.