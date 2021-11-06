Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SUPN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 504,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

