Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. 5,184,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

